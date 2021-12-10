FM urges to facilitate German investment in electric vehicles, locomotives in Bangladesh

Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen has urged to German ambassador to facilitate German investment in electric vehicles and locomotives in Bangladesh.

The new German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Tröster called on foreign minister on Thursday.

Momen appreciated the excellent bilateral relations existing between Bangladesh and Germany since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He congratulated the new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on his assumption of office the day before.

The Foreign Minister extended invitation to his new German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to visit Bangladesh on the occasion of the fifty years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Dr. Momen urged Germany to continue to remain engaged on the question of Rohingya repatriation and acknowledged the German support thus far.

Ambassador Tröster thanked Bangladesh for its generous hosting of this forcibly displaced population from Myanmar.

The minister appreciated Germany's donation of nearly 8 million AstraZeneca vaccines and other medical equipment.

Dr. Momen highlighted Bangladesh's efforts at green transition as part of its efforts to control climate change.

He urged the Ambassador to facilitate German investment in electric vehicles and locomotives in Bangladesh.

They also exchanged views about the progress with the E-Passport project implemented by a German company and other possible areas of collaboration.

Acknowledging Germany as one of Bangladesh's largest trading partners, the Minister invited the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry to set up its office in Bangladesh.

Momen asked the German Embassy to facilitate student visas for young Bangladeshi applicants.

They discussed the possibilities of enhancing cooperation in IT enabled services.

