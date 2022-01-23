FM urges British govt’s earnest support in safe Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 09:40 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen reiterated his expectation from the British government to provide support in safe and voluntary repatriation of the forcefully displaced Rohingya refugees currently residing in Bangladesh.

"We urge the British government and parliament to continue to press for the safe, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingya from Myanmar to their homeland soon", the foreign minister said at a meeting with the British Parliamentary delegation on the eve of the latter's visit to the Rohingya camps in Kutupalong and Bhashan Char today.

The UK Conservative Party MPs Thomas Patrick Hunt and Paul Bristow interacted with the Rohingya leaders in Kutupalong and visited various facilities in the two camps, reads a press release.

They reaffirmed their solidarity with the Rohingya and assured them of remaining seized with their legitimate demands for citizenship, security and freedom of movement in Myanmar.

The British delegation noted that the British people, especially the British Muslims, felt strongly about the Rohingya situation, and that the international community had a responsibility to stand by this large group of people generously supported by the government and people of Bangladesh.

MP Bristow recalled the UK's humanitarian assistance to the tune of 320 million GBP since 2017 and said that they would continue to raise the issue of further improving the living conditions of the Rohingya while they awaited their repatriation.

Earlier, during their meeting with Foreign Minister Momen, the British Parliamentary delegation exchanged views on further enhancing trade and investment between the two countries in the post-BREXIT context.

They reiterated their appreciation for the multi-dimensional contributions being made by the British-Bangladesh diaspora in their respective constituencies as well as in the land of their origin or ancestors.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister hoped that there would be exchange of high-level political visits between the two countries on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

He recalled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's various engagements during her visit to the Glasgow and London in November 2021 and thanked the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) for undertaking the "Brit-Bangla Bandhan" initiative.

The UK delegation thanked the foreign minister for accompanying them during their visits to the greater Sylhet region over the last weekend.

The delegation included, among others, Vijay Shamdas Daryanani, Gibraltar minister for Business, Tourism, Transport and the Port, Samantha Helen Cohen CVO, CEO of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, and Zillur Hussain, MBE, founder of Zi Foundation.

Also present were Faruq Khan, chairperson of Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament Shamima Begum.

 

