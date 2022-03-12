FM urges Asia to lead in addressing global challenges 

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has called for Asian nations to take the leadership role in addressing the emerging challenges and opportunities in a rapidly changing world.

He made the comment while attending a roundtable titled "Asia Anew: For sustainable regional growth" at the 2nd Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey on Saturday (12 March), reads a press release.

Momen elaborated on the policies of Bangladesh in addressing the challenges like Covid-19, climate change, and how the Government is implementing policies to take Bangladesh in the league of developed nations within the next two decades.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring green technologies at affordable costs to all countries, and the need for investment for ensuring gainful employment.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Bangladesh's proposal for a South-South forum of Foreign Ministers that would share ideas, and promote best practices for the economic issues of the developing countries.

The high-profile roundtable was also attended by several other Foreign Ministers from Asia.

Referring to the different current conflicts in the world, Foreign Minister Momen flagged the concept of culture of peace promoted by Bangladesh and emphasised that tolerance and empathy are essential for a world that is sustainable and habitable for future generations.

Mentioning the Rohingya crisis, and the decisions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in providing shelter to the 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Momen stressed international cooperation in addressing the regional crises.