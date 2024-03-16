FM urges all to behave responsibly to overcome situation over hijacked ship, sailors

Bangladesh

UNB
16 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2024, 06:05 pm

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on Saturday urged all to behave responsibly to help overcome the issue regarding rescue of both crew members and the Bangladeshi ship MV Abdullah.

"The issue needs to be looked at carefully by all. Our main goal is to free the sailors and the ship. So, if we all behave responsibly from our respective positions, then it will be easier to overcome the situation," he said after a view exchange meeting in the city.

Those who hijacked the ship are watching what is being shown on the television channels of Bangladesh as there is an opportunity to watch these through satellite, Hasan said.

"When this matter is over-emphasised, when the hijackers see the reaction of

hostages' families, they become more and more rigid. This negative impact is unfolding," said the minister.

Hasan said the government is working on this, and in the past, it was possible to free hijacked ships and sailors of the same company after 100 days through the joint efforts of all.

"We still hope that our concerted efforts will help bring the sailors and the ship back safely," he added.

 

