FM thanks Japan for support for implementing metro rail, other projects

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2023, 06:59 pm

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has thanked the government of Japan for providing technical and financial support for the implementation of various projects including the metro rail.

Welcoming newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Iwama Kiminori new Ambassador, Foreign Minister Momen said that Japan is Bangladesh's single largest bilateral development partner and an important country for trade and investment.

Ambassador Kiminori had a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister Momen at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning.

Both sides exchanged views on bilateral, multilateral and regional issues of mutual interest, including infrastructure development in Bangladesh, bilateral trade, Japanese investment in Bangladesh, particularly in Bangladesh Special Economic Zone, human resources development, Japanese support to Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char and repatriation of Rohingyas.

The Foreign Minister appreciated Japan's continued support for repatriation of Rohigyas and expressed hope that Japan would continue to extend its support towards the early repatriation of the Rohingyas for the sake of peace and stability in this region.

The Foreign Minister hoped that bilateral relations between two countries would reach new heights during the tenure of the new Ambassador.

He also wished the Ambassador successful tenure in Bangladesh and assured him of full cooperation in discharge of his duties.

