FM says he told Indian govt that PM Hasina's govt has brought stability in the region

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 03:46 pm

Related News

FM says he told Indian govt that PM Hasina's govt has brought stability in the region

TBS Report
19 August, 2022, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2022, 03:46 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that he told the Indian government that PM Hasina's government ensures stability to the region and any irregularity is unwanted.

He also quoted the Assam chief minister who said that there has been prosperity in Assam, Meghalaya and other states due to the zero tolerance to terrorism policy of Sheikh Hasina.

Both the countries are prospering due to the stability brought on by PM Hasina's government, said the minister, who is also the president of Bangabandhu Foundation, at a ceremony of Bangabandhu Foundation where he along with other members paid their respects at the shrine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara of Gopalganj on Friday (19 August) morning.

He also said that, stability in political as well as state affairs is very important for a country, and "we do not want any kind of instability."

"Our country is prospering because of Sheikh Hasina, our country is secular because of her. If she stays in power there will be stability," said the foreign minister.

Abdul Momen said that the chief minister of Assam thanked him saying the zero tolerance policy of Sheikh Hasina has helped eradicate terrorist activities in Assam, Meghalaya and other states. As a result, there have been a rise in investment and establishments like hospitals.

So, both the countries have benefitted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts, said the foreign minister quoting the Assam CM.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / controversy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

China-Bangladesh currency clearance agreement can increase trade by 'an unimaginable scale': Li Jiming, Ambassador of China

4h | Interviews
Postcrossing (which connects people through its website) is a system built for postcard enthusiasts, where anyone can sign up and create an account for free. Photo: Noor A Alam

Postcrossers: Reviving a lost art with strangers and postcards

3h | Panorama
We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

134-year-old traditional sandwich of New York

2h | Videos
How economic journalism touches lives

How economic journalism touches lives

6h | Videos
City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

City dwellers fed up with unbearable heat

6h | Videos
Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

Love, marriage, trolls, and an unusual death

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings