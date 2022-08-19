FM says he told Indian govt that PM Hasina's govt has brought stability in the region

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said that he told the Indian government that PM Hasina's government ensures stability to the region and any irregularity is unwanted.

He also quoted the Assam chief minister who said that there has been prosperity in Assam, Meghalaya and other states due to the zero tolerance to terrorism policy of Sheikh Hasina.

Both the countries are prospering due to the stability brought on by PM Hasina's government, said the minister, who is also the president of Bangabandhu Foundation, at a ceremony of Bangabandhu Foundation where he along with other members paid their respects at the shrine of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara of Gopalganj on Friday (19 August) morning.

He also said that, stability in political as well as state affairs is very important for a country, and "we do not want any kind of instability."

"Our country is prospering because of Sheikh Hasina, our country is secular because of her. If she stays in power there will be stability," said the foreign minister.

Abdul Momen said that the chief minister of Assam thanked him saying the zero tolerance policy of Sheikh Hasina has helped eradicate terrorist activities in Assam, Meghalaya and other states. As a result, there have been a rise in investment and establishments like hospitals.

So, both the countries have benefitted by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's efforts, said the foreign minister quoting the Assam CM.