FM questions quality of US HR report on Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
21 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:56 pm

Related News

FM questions quality of US HR report on Bangladesh

The government of Bangladesh is of the view that the tendency to impose values of other countries, like LGBT rights, same sex marriage etc., in the name of human rights violations are “regrettable and uncalled for”

UNB
21 April, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 06:56 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has questioned the quality of the US human rights report on Bangladesh, noting that Bangladeshi officials at the US Embassy in Dhaka prepare the initial draft collecting information from media reports and some NGOs.

He said NGOs always see negative things everywhere and there is another group of people who only seek asylum abroad and give a negative picture of the country to avail of advantage.

The foreign minister made the remarks while responding to questions from reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday (21 April).

The government of Bangladesh is of the view that the tendency to impose values of other countries, like LGBT rights, same sex marriage etc., in the name of human rights violations are "regrettable and uncalled for."

"Some opinions came…they want to hit on our religion in the name of human rights and we rejected it," said the foreign minister referring to the state department's recent "2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices".

He said opinions are not human rights and Bangladesh's human rights priorities are right to food, right to education, right to shelter, right accommodation and healthcare. "These are human rights."

The foreign minister said they had a very good discussion in Washington and both sides want improved relations in the coming years.

He said the US side appreciated Bangladesh's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The foreign minister said Bangladesh has a "very solid and independent" election commission and its democracy is very transparent. "Every person in Bangladesh believes in democracy. It's (election) a festival in Bangladesh. We want all parties in elections."

"They have given much respect to my whole delegation," Momen said, referring to his meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The foreign minister had also visited Japan, Palau and Singapore after wrapping up his US visit. "My whole trip was very positive."

 

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / US report / Human Rights Violation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

8h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

9h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

11h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

11h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

How to fix a toxic relationship

How to fix a toxic relationship

1h | Videos
Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

Moscow's allies in Russia-Ukraine war

1h | Videos
Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

Rupali Bank aims to reduce loan defaults in SME year

1h | Videos
Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

Russia tests nuclear-capable missile

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

2
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

3
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

6
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service