FM for opening fire at Myanmar border to stop smuggling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 04:53 pm

He said the home ministry will take the final decision in this regard  

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said shots could be fired at Bangladesh-Myanmar frontier to stop smuggling of arms, drugs and human trafficking from Myanmar.  

"It was decided earlier not to open fire at the Bangladesh-Myanmar border. But from now on, shots will be fired to stop illegal activities," the minister told journalists in Sylhet Tuesday.

Momen also said he had discussed with the home minister about strengthening the border security.

"However, the home ministry will take the final decision in this regard," said Momen.

The minister Tuesday handed over two ambulances to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital that Dhaka received as a gift from Delhi.  

Director of the medical college hospital and other health officials were present at the ceremony.

The foreign minister also expressed disappointment at the slow rate of Sylhet's development projects and urged the local leaders to supervise the works.

