FM mourns deaths in Algeria wildfires

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:20 pm

Related News

FM mourns deaths in Algeria wildfires

TBS Report
18 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk
A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of Algerian people including 25 soldiers in the incident of wildfires in the Kabyle region of Algeria.

In a message sent to Foreign Minister of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum, Dr Momen conveyed his deep sympathy to the families of the victims.

"I pay my sincere tribute to the 25 soldiers who dedicated their lives in an effort to save the fire-ravaged villagers, whom I consider to be martyrs,'' Dr Momen added.

Foreign Minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers and the villagers.

He hoped that the affected villagers would be able to overcome the calamitous situation and rebuild their life soon.

FM / Algeria wildfires / deaths in Algeria wildfires / Foreign minister / Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

Malal's concern on Afghanistan

1d | Videos
TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

TBS Stories: Art galleries go virtual

1d | Videos
Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

Why don't girls have a pocket in their dress?

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

TBS Explainer: How the Taliban took over Afghanistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Neubility develops autonomous food-delivery robots using vision-based localisation and path planning technologies. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

A 22-year old Bangladeshi entrepreneur making food-delivery robots in South Korea

4
Photo: Sunayra Subha Pushpita
Panorama

How a Tk 300 investment returned 5-figure income? Ask this teenager

5
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

6
Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan
Economy

Customers stage sit-in protest in front of E-orange office in Gulshan