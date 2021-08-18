FM mourns deaths in Algeria wildfires

A forest fire burns near the town of Manavgat, east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kaan Soyturk

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen expressed his deep condolences over the deaths of Algerian people including 25 soldiers in the incident of wildfires in the Kabyle region of Algeria.

In a message sent to Foreign Minister of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum, Dr Momen conveyed his deep sympathy to the families of the victims.

"I pay my sincere tribute to the 25 soldiers who dedicated their lives in an effort to save the fire-ravaged villagers, whom I consider to be martyrs,'' Dr Momen added.

Foreign Minister prayed for the early recovery of the injured soldiers and the villagers.

He hoped that the affected villagers would be able to overcome the calamitous situation and rebuild their life soon.