FM mourns death of former joint secretary Shamsher Ali

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of retired district and sessions judge and former joint secretary Md. Shamser Ali (Suja).

In a condolence message, the foreign minister prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Shamser Ali breathed his last at a private hospital in Sylhet city around 8:45pm on Sunday. He was 76.

The namaz-e-janaza of Shamser Ali will be held after Zohr prayers on Monday on Syed Hatim Ali (R) shrine premises in Sylhet. Later, he will be buried in Dargah-e- Hazrat Shah Jalal (R) graveyard.