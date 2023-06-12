FM Momen visiting India to attend G20 development ministers' meeting

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart, Dr S Jaishankar. He will attend the G20 Development Ministers' Meeting under the G20 Indian Presidency which will end on 13 June in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr Momen is expected to make interventions in different sessions of DMM today (Monday, 12 June), according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Indian Union Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar will chair the meeting.

The Varanasi Development Ministers' Meeting takes place amidst mounting developmental challenges that have been further aggravated by the economic slowdown, debt distress, impacts of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss, growing poverty and inequality, food and energy insecurity, cost-of-living crisis, global supply-chain disruptions, and geo-political conflicts and tensions.

The G20 Development Ministerial meeting will be an opportunity to collectively agree on actions for accelerating the achievement of the SDGs and foster synergies between the development, environment and climate agendas while avoiding costly trade-offs that hold back progress for the developing countries, according to the foreign ministry.

The meeting follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that was hosted by India in January 2023, and the decisions taken at the Varanasi meeting will also contribute to the United Nations SDG Summit which will take place in September in New York.

The meeting will consist of two main sessions, one on "Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs" and another on "Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach".

The Development Ministers' Meeting was preceded by the fourth and final Development Working Group (DWG) Meeting, which was held in Delhi from 6-9 June.

The DWG, while building on the crucial work done by previous G20 presidencies, has carried forward its mandate of enhancing G20's contribution to accelerating progress towards SDGs and strengthening G20 long-term vision in this regard including by strengthening G20 efforts towards fostering sustainable, inclusive and resilient economic growth.

Cultural programmes, exhibitions and excursions have also been organized to provide the delegates a glimpse into the rich culture and traditions of Varanasi, one of the oldest cities in the world. A total of 200 delegates are expected to attend the meeting.