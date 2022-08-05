FM Momen urges proactive Asean, EU support in Rohingya repatriation

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul has urged a more coordinated and proactive support from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and the European Union (EU) in repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas.

Dr Momen made the remark on his three-day visit to Cambodia to attend the 29th Asean Regional Forum (ARF) ministerial meeting.

A courtesy meeting was held between Dr Momen and the second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Seri Setia Haji Erywan bin Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Haji Mohd Yusof in Phnom Penh Thursday (4 August).

The minister shared the concerns of Bangladesh on the issue of the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals and urged the support of Asean countries for persuading Myanmar to create a congenial situation for an early, safe and dignified repatriation of more than 1.1 million Myanmar nationals from Bangladesh.

The two ministers also discussed the issues of mutual interest, reasserting their commitment for further strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries in the days ahead.

Dr Momen sought the support of Brunei Darussalam in expediting Bangladesh's bid to be a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of Asean.

The two countries agreed to accelerate cooperation in the fields of trade, investment, agriculture, aquaculture & Fisheries, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, connectivity, Information and Communication Technology, tourism, halal trade, human resources development, youth & cultural exchanges etc.

While discussing the need for high-level visits to further cement the bilateral relations, Dato Yusof expressed their keenness on arranging a Bangladesh visit for the sultan of Brunei.

Dr Momen cordially welcomed the proposal and both the Ministers agreed on taking all necessary preparations in this regard.

While on his visit, he also sought the EU's support in persuading Myanmar to take back their nationals.

Otherwise, the security and stability of Myanmar and Bangladesh and the entire region may be jeopardised, he said while talking to Josep Borrell Fontelles, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission (HR/VP).

Dr Momen also called on the Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son in Phnom Penh on Thursday (4 August).

The minister requested Vietnam to exert its friendly influence on Myanmar to repatriate its citizens.

He also sought Vietnam's support in favour of Bangladesh's candidacy as a Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP) of Asean.

Momen invited the country to invest in different sectors, particularly in priority sectors in the Economic zones, agriculture and ICT sectors of Bangladesh.

He also suggested the regular exchange of more technical expertise to boost trade, commerce and investment.