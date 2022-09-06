FM Momen undergoes health check-up at BSMMU

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who could not accompany the prime minister in New Delhi at the last minute due to physical illness, underwent health examination at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday (6 September).

"The foreign minister came to BSMMU for a routine health check-up around 9:30am. He returned home after running some tests," said a BSMMU official wishing anonymity.

"The tests that the minister underwent include echo and ECG in cardiology department," he added.

An ambulance was seen on stand-by in front of his official residence in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her entourage is currently in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India.

As per custom, when the head of government goes on a state visit, the foreign minister accompanies him/her.

Momen was present on every state visit alongside the prime minister since taking over as foreign minister. This is the first time that he has not been a part of the prime minister's entourage.