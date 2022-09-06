FM Momen undergoes health check-up at BSMMU

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 06:27 pm

Related News

FM Momen undergoes health check-up at BSMMU

TBS Report
06 September, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2022, 06:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who could not accompany the prime minister in New Delhi at the last minute due to physical illness, underwent health examination at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Tuesday (6 September).

"The foreign minister came to BSMMU for a routine health check-up around 9:30am. He returned home after running some tests," said a BSMMU official wishing anonymity.

"The tests that the minister underwent include echo and ECG in cardiology department," he added.

An ambulance was seen on stand-by in front of his official residence in the capital.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with her entourage is currently in New Delhi on a four-day visit to India.

As per custom, when the head of government goes on a state visit, the foreign minister accompanies him/her.

Momen was present on every state visit alongside the prime minister since taking over as foreign minister. This is the first time that he has not been a part of the prime minister's entourage.

Top News

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Health Issue / PM's India visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Policy formulation by the implementing organisation does not produce an inclusive policy’

5h | Panorama
Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

Natural Paramount Agro Shop: When architecture reflects the ethos of a company

8h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Sold in Cambodia: How Bangladeshis are lured into slavery

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Google Pixel 6a: Is it worth the hype?

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

Amiya Tarfder’s 'Long Journey Home' at Drik

1h | Videos
Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

Is Bangladesh in good relations with all the big powers?

22h | Videos
Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

Bangladesh-India relationship reaches new heights!

1d | Videos
The West returning to coal-based power plants

The West returning to coal-based power plants

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation
Banking

Nagad now gets NBFI licence to form subsidiary to legalise MFS operation

4
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

5
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 