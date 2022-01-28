FM Momen talks to Malaysian Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen exchanged views on issues of mutual interest with Malaysian Foreign Minister HE Sri Saifuddin Abdullah over the telephone on Thursday.

Dr Momen congratulated his Malaysian counterpart on the auspicious occasion of the golden jubilee of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and Malaysia this year and expressed satisfaction at the current level of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, said a press release.

Both the Foreign Ministers agreed to celebrate the historic occasion in a befitting manner.

Saifuddin Abdullah praised Bangladesh-Malaysia bilateral relations, emphasising the importance of elevating the relationship to a "strategic level."

Praising the signing of the MoU on the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, Dr Momen appreciated the Malaysian government's decision to open up recruitment opportunities for Bangladeshi workers in all sectors of the economy.

He expressed Bangladesh government's willingness to contribute to Malaysia's economic growth and activities by sending more workers via safe and regular migration channels.In this connection, he requested the Malaysian Foreign Minister to consider recruiting IT-trained manpower from Bangladesh.

Saifuddin Abdullah stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the arena of the digital economy by forging closer cooperation between the ICT authorities of the two countries.

Appreciating the supportive role of Malaysia in all fora vis-à-vis the Rohingya crisis, Dr Momen requested his Malaysian counterpart's continued support to start the repatriation of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh to their motherland Myanmar on an expeditious basis.

Dr Momen also thanked the Malaysian government for their donation of more than half-a-million Covid-19 vaccines.

Admiring highly the role of Bangladesh in sheltering the displaced Rohingyas, Saifuddin said that the whole world was grateful to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her enormous humanitarian gesture in hosting more than 1.1 million displaced people from Myanmar.

Both Foreign Ministers stressed the importance of accelerating the process for the early conclusion of the proposed Free Trade Agreement for facilitating more trade and commerce between the two countries.

Dr Momen sought Malaysian support in favour of Bangladeshi candidacy at various international and global fora. He also requested Malaysian support for Bangladesh's candidacy for the Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partnership.

The two Foreign Ministers also agreed to work for exchanging more high level visits for infusing the bilateral relations with further dynamism and newer directions.

As Dr Momen invited Saifuddin for a visit to Bangladesh on the occasions of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic ties, the latter agreed to visit Bangladesh at a time of mutual convenience.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged New Year greetings during the call.