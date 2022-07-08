FM Momen mourns Abe's death

FM Momen mourns Abe&#039;s death

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has expressed deep shock at the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

In a condolence message, Momen said, "Shinzo Abe was a close friend of mine and he was also a friend of Bangladesh." 

Momen described the shooting on Shinzo Abe as "disgusting" and said that in his death, the people of Japan had lost an extraordinary leader, while Bangladesh had lost a true friend. 

He wished eternal peace to the departed soul of Shinzo Abe and extended his deepest sympathies to the members of his bereaved family and the people of Japan.

Shinzo Abe, 67, died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in southern Japan on Friday. 

Abe, 67, immediately collapsed and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital. 

The attack on Shinzo Abe, the man who remained Japan's longest-serving prime minister, shocked the entire world.

Momen condemned Friday's shooting on Japan's former prime minister.

World leaders expressed shock and anguish over Friday's shooting.

Police have arrested a suspected gunman at the scene.

The attack was a shock in one of the world's safest countries with some of the strictest gun control laws.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen / Condolence / Shinzo Abe

