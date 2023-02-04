FM Momen meets Sri Lankan PM, seeks greater ties through shipping, air connectivity

TBS Report
04 February, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 04 February, 2023, 09:35 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is currently on a two-day visit to Colombo upon invitation from Sri Lankan Foreign Minister MUM Ali Sabry to participate in the celebration of 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as an "honoured guest." 

On the first day of his visit, on Friday (3 February), he called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunewerdana at the Temple Trees in the afternoon. They reiterated the importance of further enhancing ongoing sectoral collaboration between the two South Asian neighbours, reads an official press release.

They especially focused on trade facilitation, business and investment, and cooperation in tourism and connectivity. 

Earlier, Foreign Minister Momen attended a lunch hosted by the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Ali Sabry. 

In the evening, Momen delivered the prestigious "Lakshman Kadirgamar Memorial Lecture" titled "Shared Prosperity: A vision for South Asia". 

In his deliberations, paying his deep tribute to Late Kadirgamar, the foreign minister shared his perspective on the collective aspiration of the South Asian community and the goals that the region could collectively pursue for the sake of shared prosperity.  

Kadirgamar who is the life member of the Laksman Kadirgamar Institute delivered the welcome remarks.  Sri Lankan Foreign Minister also spoke on the occasion and reflected on the life and works of Late Kadirgamar. 

The lecture, instituted in memory of the late Lakshman Kadirgamar, Sri Lanka's most renowned foreign minister and statesman, had been delivered earlier by various world leaders and is considered a great honour conferred upon foreign dignitaries. 

The lecture was attended by high dignitaries of Sri Lanka including ministers, chief justice, judges, attorney general, forces chiefs, academia, business entrepreneurs as well as the Colombo-based diplomatic community.

In the evening, the foreign minister graced a cultural festival "LankaraLanka" at the historic Independence Hall featuring traditional performing arts of Sri Lanka. 

It was also graced by Sri Lankan President and visiting South Asian ministers.

Foreign Minister Momen is scheduled to attend the main event "Independence Day Parade" on 4 February morning. 

He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with the foreign minister of Sri Lanka. He will also call on President Ranil Wickremesinghe and attend the reception to be hosted by the Sri Lankan president. 

Besides, Momen is expected to meet some of the visiting South Asian counterparts on the sideline.

