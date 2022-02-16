FM Momen leaves for Germany, France tomorrow

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen is scheduled to leave Dhaka Thursday (17 February) morning for visiting two west European nations – Germany and France – to join separate security cooperation related conferences.

The foreign minister will attend "58th Munich Security Conference" in Germany to be held from 18 to 20 February, a foreign ministry official told BSS today.

Over the past four decades, the Munich Security Conference has become the most important independent forum for the exchange of views by international security policy decision-makers.

Dr Momen will leave Munich for Paris on 21 February and attend "Ministerial Forum for the Cooperation in the Indo Pacific" to be held there on 22 February, said the official.

France will host the ministerial meeting under its presidency of the European Council (EC).

Apart from Europol Union high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, foreign ministers from 30 Indo-Pacific countries have been invited to attend the meeting.