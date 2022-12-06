FM Momen lauds outgoing Japan envoy for enhancing Bangladesh-Japan bilateral ties

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has lauded the efforts made by outgoing Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh Ito Naoki.

The envoy paid a farewell call on the foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka Tuesday (6 December).

During the call, Momen appreciated Ambassador Naoki's efforts and contributions in further strengthening Bangladesh-Japan bilateral relations, reads a foreign ministry press release.

Photo: MoFA

He also appreciated the Japanese ambassador for his efforts in facilitating enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries and Japanese investment in Bangladesh.

Both sides also cordially exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest, including Japanese development assistance for the socio-economic advancement of Bangladesh, human resources development in Bangladesh with Japanese manufacturing skills and work culture, free and open Indo-Pacific, Rohingya repatriation, cooperation in different multilateral fora, including UN, among other issues.

Foreign Minister wished Ambassador Ito Naoki success in his future endeavours.