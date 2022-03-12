FM Momen discusses issues of mutual interest with Turkish counterpart

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had a bilateral meeting with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday (12 March) and discussed bilateral, regional and global issues.

They discussed issues of mutual interest and also the Rohingya stalemate.

Dr Momen is visiting Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 2022, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Dr Momen attended a roundtable on "Asia Anew: For sustainable regional growth" at the second Antalya Diplomacy Forum held in Antalya, Turkey.