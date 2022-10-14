Momen calls for implementation of climate financing pledges ahead of climate conference

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen speaking at the Sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Astana, Kazakhstan on Thursday (13 October). Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called for implementation of climate financing pledges commensurate with the principles of loss and damage ahead of the climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt next month.

He made the remark while delivering a speech on Thursday (13 October) at the Sixth Summit of Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held in Astana, Kazakhstan.



Speaking at the forum of the leaders of 27 member countries of CICA, including 12 heads of state and government and two deputy heads of state, the foreign minister warned of a grim economic future as the Russia-Ukraine conflict dragged on and continued to disrupt supply chains, cause fuel shortage and price hike.

He called for restraints from all parties and a quick and peaceful resolution of the dispute.

Momen highlighted Bangladesh's deep attachments to promoting peace and cited the flagship resolution that Bangladesh introduced at the UN General Assembly on a Culture of Peace. He reaffirmed Bangladesh's complete commitment to disarmament, including the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons.

The minister also highlighted how Bangladesh, despite external shocks, had been trying to stay on course of achieving SDG 2030 targets by adopting a "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-society" approach for implementing and attaining the SDGs.

Seeking support of the CICA leaders in resolving the Rohingya crisis, he stressed that Myanmar must create conducive conditions for the safe, sustainable, and dignified return of their nationals to Myanmar.

Momen also congratulated CICA member states on the 30th anniversary of CICA's and assured of Bangladesh's continuous support and sponsorship to the CICA's confidence building measures.

At the summit, the CICA leaders had a substantive exchange of views on possible areas of collaboration and cooperation and adopted documents on CICA Fund, cooperation in security in and use of ICT and CICA plan of action on implementing the UN Counter-Terrorism Strategy (UNGCTS).

The leaders agreed to formally launch the process of upgrading CICA from a forum to an international regional organisation and issued a statement titled "Astana Statement on CICA Transformation".

Foreign Minister Momen is also scheduled to meet Foreign Ministers of Bahrain, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan later on the day on the sidelines of the summit.