FM leaves Dhaka to join meetings in Romania, Serbia

Bangladesh

UNB
07 October, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 07 October, 2021, 03:01 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen began his two-nation official visit on Thursday to attend a number of bilateral meetings in Romania and Serbia.

Dr Momen left Dhaka early Thursday for his first destination - Romania- at the invitation of his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu.

He will have a bilateral meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu during his visit.

Meanwhile, Serbia will organise a commemorative event in Belgrade on October 11-12 to mark the 60th anniversary of the first NAM Conference.

Dr Momen will attend the function apart from his bilateral engagement with Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic.

The Foreign Minister is scheduled to return home on October 14.

