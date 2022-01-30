FM hopes international organisations would not take individuals’ letters into consideration

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said they believe that international organisations would not take individuals' letters or instigation into their consideration as the government is sending facts-based briefings to them.

"They (individuals) might keep writing. It's being written at an individual level. We believe those organisations won't take this into their consideration," he told reporters, apparently referring to excitement among a particular group of people following the sanctions imposed on Rab and some individuals.

Dr Momen talked to reporters after attending the inaugural ceremony of 16th National Wushu Championship as the chief guest at Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium, Mirpur.

The foreign minister, however, did not mention the name of the organisations but said they are sending fact-based briefings to those organisations describing what he says the actual scenario of the country.

He hoped that various types of instigations by some individuals will not work and the existing relations with those organisations will remain unhurt.

The foreign minister said the government has also sent such fact-based briefings to Bangladesh missions abroad to share those with relevant departments upholding Bangladesh's actual situation.

"We're having meetings continuously and we take whatever decisions we need to take through discussion," he said while responding to a question.

Asked by a reporter whether steps will be taken against the BNP for spreading disinformation, Dr Momen said, "You decide, you tell us what steps can be taken against those who don't want the country's welfare."

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Momen urged the patriotic citizens abroad to put in their stronger efforts to counter conspiracies against the country's interest, noting that there might be more "assaults" on the country and its interests based on propaganda and disinformation.

"It seems to me there might be various types of assaults and conspiracies against us in the next two years," he said.

Pointing finger at "conspirators", the foreign minister said the country's interest and people's welfare should be the priority if anyone wants to get involved in politics.

Referring to the letter written by Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Ivan Stefanec to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Momen said: "When I was reading the letter, I felt that I was reading about another country as the letter's content doesn't go with the situation of the country."

He said there is a possibility that the opposition parties might engage more such people to write against Bangladesh.