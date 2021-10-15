Foreign Minister Momen holds meetings with Serbian ministers in Belgrade

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has held meetings with multiple ministers of the Serbian government on the sidelines of the 60th commemorative events of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, the capital of Serbia.

Dr Momen has held meetings with Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikola Selaković; Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs Dr Darija Kisic Tepavcevic and Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication Tatjana Matic, said a press release.

During the meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Dr Momen highlighted Bangladesh's non-aligned foreign policy as envisioned by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

While recalling with profound gratitude that former Yugoslavia was one of the first European countries to have recognised Bangladesh immediate after our independence, he stressed the need to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Possible scopes for trade, investment and export of workforce were discussed during the meeting, the press release added.

Dr Momen informed the Serbian foreign minister about the achievements of Bangladesh in containing the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as its impacts on the economy of the country through early intervention and effective action.

He also mentioned Bangladesh's mass vaccination programme, which was highly lauded by the Serbian side.

On the 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Dr Momen emphasised on rejuvenation of the relationship between the two friendly countries. In this regard, he proposed to hold a Foreign Office Consultations which his Serbian counterpart gladly welcomed, the press release said.

Both sides emphasised the early signing of the two MoUs on visa waiver in respect of diplomatic and official passports and defence cooperation. They discussed the possibility of hosting joint celebratory events to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Dr Momen also sought the support of Serbia for the early repatriation of the Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar.

The Bangladeshi foreign minister met Serbian Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs on 13 October. During the meeting, the possibility of engaging Bangladeshi workforce in the development work of Serbia was discussed.

Dr Momen informed the Serbian minister about the workforce of Bangladesh who are contributing to the infrastructure development of many countries including in the Middle East. He proposed that Serbia can be benefitted from the expertise of Bangladeshi workforce specially in infrastructure development, health and tourism sectors.

The Serbian minister welcomed the idea and recommended to work closely towards conclusion of a cooperation agreement in the field of labour and employment. The meeting also featured discussion on different socio-economic issues, the press release further added.

Earlier on 11 October, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen held a meeting with Serbian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Telecommunication Tatjana Matic. Terming Bangladesh "as a land of opportunities", Dr Momen highlighted the huge potentials to increase trade relations between the two countries.

He informed the minister about the incentives offered by the Government of Bangladesh to foreign investors and invited Serbian business delegates.