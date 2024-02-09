Women should be proud of PM Hasina for her capability, leadership: India's president

UNB
09 February, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2024, 05:04 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday lauded the remarkable socio-economic development in Bangladesh that has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She said both countries should work together to focus on women empowerment – half of the population - to foster economic development.

The Indian president made the remarks when Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud met her at Rashtrapati Bhaban in India.

She said all the women in South Asia should be proud of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her capability and leadership.

FM Hasan briefed the president of India about his visit and stressed on having excellent relations with India.

President Murmu congratulated Hasan on his appointment as the foreign minister of Bangladesh.

She also congratulated PM Hasina on being one of the longest serving women leaders globally and forming the Government for an unprecedented 5th term.

She expressed happiness on the excellent existing relationship between Bangladesh and India.

She said India attaches high importance to the relations with Bangladesh. She noted that Bangladesh is the largest development and trading partner of India.

The foreign minister requested the president to visit Bangladesh at her earliest convenience.

Hasan also met the Vice President of India and the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Indian Parliament.

He had a tour of the newly built parliament building of India.

Earlier in the morning, the foreign minister met Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry of India and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The foreign minister mentioned that the new government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina starts a fresh journey with new mandates, and one of the priorities of the government is to address the prices  of essential commodities.

He requested the commerce minister to take necessary measures in ensuring uninterrupted supply of the essential commodities to Bangladesh till Ramadan.  

Piyush Goyal said India is committed to ensuring the economic and financial stability in Bangladesh.

He assured of accommodating the request of Bangladesh foreign minister for supplying essential commodities.

He stressed on further improving the trade and commerce relation between the two countries.

Other thing that featured in the discussion was holding regular meetings including the commerce minister level meeting to address the issues related to trade and commerce, according to Bangladesh side.

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Hasan made key note speeches at the prestigious think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation and Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia.

In these two key note addresses he highlighted the Bangladesh-India relations in the last decade and the way forward to make the relation even stronger.

The foreign minister is expected to attend a civic reception in Kolkata at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission participated by a large number of diplomats, members of think-tanks and media based in Kolkata.

Foreign Minister Hasan will return to Dhaka on Friday night.

