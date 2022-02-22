A flower garden to behold!

Bangladesh

Bulbul Habib
22 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:25 pm

Related News

A flower garden to behold!

On the weekly holidays, at least 150-200 people visit the garden

Bulbul Habib
22 February, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 22 February, 2022, 02:25 pm

Will people pay to see flowers? Hasan Ali Saadi Palash of Rajshahi set out to answer this question in the beginning of this year when he set up Dreamers Garden on 3.26 hectares of land in Palashbari village of Godagari.

Right after crossing Damkurahat from Kashiadanga intersection of Rajshahi city, the garden is around eight to 10 kilometres away, lying right on the side of the road.

Inside it is a world transformed. Mango trees, for this was a mango orchard originally, line the roads, with some 370 local varieties present. Amid the trees, 20-25 different varieties of flowers are planted in tubs. There are tulips, gladiolus, petunias, celosias and much more. While some of the flower pots are on the ground, others hang gloriously from the branches of the mango trees.  Some are hung on different sheds.

Photo: Zuberi Hasan
Photo: Zuberi Hasan

So far, 100 visitors on average have been coming daily to Dreamers Garden to see the different species of flowers. On weekly holidays, the numbers rise to 150-200 visitors.

The entrance fee per visitor is Tk50 and Palash says he made around Tk2 lakh last month from ticket sales.

 "You do not have to pay money to see flowers in Golap Gram of Birulia in Savar or in the flower-rearing villages in Jashore region. I went there and saw the flowers for myself. But if you want to see flowers in my garden, you have to pay Tk50," he said proudly.

"I never thought it would be possible. I started this on an experimental basis," he added.

Photo: Zuberi Hasan
Photo: Zuberi Hasan

The garden has plenty of chairs and benches for visitors to relax, when they aren't busy taking pictures with the different blooms. There is also a pond, offering another refreshment for the eyes. A boat, decorated with flowers, sits atop the pond.

This correspondent talked to several visitors during a recent visit to the garden. People from various backgrounds – children, judges, teachers, bankers and physicians – were seen coming to the break for some much needed respite.

Zahid Hossain, an associate professor at the marketing department of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur, said, "I am a son of Rajshahi. I have heard about the Dreamers Garden. So I hurried to the garden today after coming to Rajshahi on a weekly holiday. I love the environment here. I hope in the next two to three years, not only locals, but other tourists will also come to see the flowers," he said, adding this was a good opportunity to start agri-tourism in the region.

Photo: Mithila Akter
Photo: Mithila Akter

Kawsar Kamal, deputy general manager of the Bangladesh Bank Rajshahi branch, said he had come to see the tulips, but unfortunately those had wilted.

"Though I have not seen any tulips, I am fascinated by the place. Various exotic varieties of flowers can be seen. This idea seems very new to me," he said.

Photo: Zuberi Hasan
Photo: Zuberi Hasan

But Palash's journey so far hasn't been a fluke. He first bought 1,000 tulip bulbs from Gazipur and began cultivating the flowers in a separate shed. The tulips that took bloom did so through his dedication.

The tulips, the most popular attraction, adorned the garden till mid-January, after which temperatures rose and the flowers began to die off, Palash said.

Photo: Zuberi Hasan
Photo: Zuberi Hasan

The mango orchard, meanwhile, had been on this land for 18 years.

Palash took the garden on lease from his uncle seven years ago. After his uncle's death, Palash started growing mangoes with his partner, the current owner of the land Jubery Hassan, son of his uncle.

From there, he moved on to starting the flower garden. As Afzal remains busy with his job, Palash tends to the garden and manages the business.

He brought 20,000-25,000 seedlings from different parts of the country, mostly Bogura and Jashore. But many of those died as the weather in Rajshahi was not suitable.

Photo: Mithila Akter
Photo: Mithila Akter

 "Flower cultivation in the Barind region is challenging. Growing flowers inside a mango orchard is even more challenging. I never thought it would be possible to grow flowers in a mango orchard. That is why I have cultivated flowers on a small scale," said Palash.

Although it is difficult, especially in the rainy season, Palash is planning to grow more flowers in the mango orchard throughout the year. He also plans to sell the seedlings when the time comes.

Top News

rajshahi / Flowers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When people are in a culture that doesn&#039;t provide psychological safety, they don&#039;t speak up and business leaders should pay attention to this. Photo: Bloomberg

Can Career Regrets Be Avoided? 

2h | Panorama
Professor Dr. Mohammed Farashuddin, former governor of Bangladesh Bank and chief advisor of East West University. Illustration: TBS

‘The bigger the defaulter, the more benefit h/she gets’

4h | Panorama
The fabric and textile stores of the capital’s Elephant Road area have a range of options in their upholstery section. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fabrics that your home deserves

5h | Habitat
Standing on 2.8 acres of land, the banyan trees in Jhenaidah are regarded as one of the oldest and largest banyan trees in the Indian subcontinent. Photo: Mumit M

The country’s oldest banyan tree is dying. And the authorities are helping it die

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

Star Tech: From a small store to a tech-retail giant

1h | Videos
Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

Different kind of book fair in Rajshahi

1h | Videos
Five films to watch this February

Five films to watch this February

22h | Videos
US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

US adds Alibaba to 'notorious markets' list

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

5
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB allows financial institutions, govt entities to enter MFS business