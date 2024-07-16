Floor mat seller killed in Dhaka after being injured in clash between quota protesters, BCL

Shahjahan, 24, used to sell floor mats on the sidewalk in front of the Balaka cinema hall. Photo: Collected

Another man, in his twenties, died today after sustaining severe injuries during clashes between quota reformists and BCL members in Dhaka.

The deceased, Shahjahan, 24, was initially taken to Popular Medical College at around 6:00pm with grievous injuries by others who found him lying on the footpath in front of the Dhaka City College, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge Bacchu Mia told journalists.

He was later taken to DMCH where the on-duty doctors pronounced him dead at 7:00pm," Bacchu Miah said.

According to his relatives who identified his body, Shahjahan used to sell floor mats on the sidewalk in front of the Balaka cinema hall.

They also said protesters called the phone number of the deceased's mother in the afternoon and informed her that Shahjahan was badly injured.