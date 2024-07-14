Floodwaters recede in Sunamganj, but hardships persist for locals

Bangladesh

UNB
14 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 03:09 pm

Related News

Floodwaters recede in Sunamganj, but hardships persist for locals

UNB
14 July, 2024, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2024, 03:09 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Despite the receding floodwaters in Sunamganj, the hardships faced by the flood-hit residents continue to mount.

With reduced rainfall upstream, the water levels of the Surma River and other internal rivers are now below the danger level. However, the slow retreat of floodwaters has extended the suffering for those in the Haor region.

According to the Sunamganj Water Development Board, the Surma River's water level at the Shologhar point in the Sunamganj municipal area has decreased by 17 cm as of 9 am on Sunday. In 24 hours, Sunamganj recorded 23 mm of rainfall, and the Surma River at Shologhar was flowing 26 cm below the danger level during the same period.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

UNB's Sunamganj correspondent observed that while water levels have dropped in higher areas of Sunamganj, low-lying regions remain submerged. Initially, Sunamganj Sadar and Chhatak were the worst affected, but five other upazilas were later engulfed by floodwaters. Currently, the water is receding slowly from the Haor areas, three days after reaching peak levels.

Many homes still remain waterlogged, and numerous roads are still submerged. In some areas, residents are forced to use boats for transportation. The prolonged flooding has significantly disrupted daily life, especially for around 100,000 people in Sunamganj Sadar, Dowarabazar, Shantiganj, Chhatak, Tahirpur, and Bishwambarpur upazilas.

"It's impossible to step out of the house," said Zahur Uddin from Khaimtor village in Sadar upazila. "I went to the market in the morning but got soaked. The roads are broken and muddy. Vehicles can't operate, and we have to walk long distances. The suffering is indescribable."

Mamun Hawlader, Executive Engineer of the Sunamganj Water Development Board, said that the force of the hilly torrents has decreased due to reduced rainfall upstream. The reduction in rainfall in Sunamganj has also improved the flood situation, but the region still faces significant challenges.

flood affected / Flood Affected People / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PHOTO: Collected

Top 5 Dash Cams under Tk13,000

5h | Wheels
Tree for Mankind distributes plants to school children with the hope of turning them into agents of a greener future. Photo: Courtesy

Do we follow up after we plant trees?

3h | Panorama
Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

1d | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Other US presidents who have been shot

Other US presidents who have been shot

50m | Videos
JU teachers express solidarity with Quota reform movement

JU teachers express solidarity with Quota reform movement

1h | Videos
The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

The name of the young man who attacked Donald Trump is Thomas Matthew Crooks

1h | Videos
How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

How is Germany spending a special defense fund of 100 billion euros?

3h | Videos