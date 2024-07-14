Floodwaters recede in Sunamganj, but hardships persist for locals

Despite the receding floodwaters in Sunamganj, the hardships faced by the flood-hit residents continue to mount.

With reduced rainfall upstream, the water levels of the Surma River and other internal rivers are now below the danger level. However, the slow retreat of floodwaters has extended the suffering for those in the Haor region.

According to the Sunamganj Water Development Board, the Surma River's water level at the Shologhar point in the Sunamganj municipal area has decreased by 17 cm as of 9 am on Sunday. In 24 hours, Sunamganj recorded 23 mm of rainfall, and the Surma River at Shologhar was flowing 26 cm below the danger level during the same period.

UNB's Sunamganj correspondent observed that while water levels have dropped in higher areas of Sunamganj, low-lying regions remain submerged. Initially, Sunamganj Sadar and Chhatak were the worst affected, but five other upazilas were later engulfed by floodwaters. Currently, the water is receding slowly from the Haor areas, three days after reaching peak levels.

Many homes still remain waterlogged, and numerous roads are still submerged. In some areas, residents are forced to use boats for transportation. The prolonged flooding has significantly disrupted daily life, especially for around 100,000 people in Sunamganj Sadar, Dowarabazar, Shantiganj, Chhatak, Tahirpur, and Bishwambarpur upazilas.

"It's impossible to step out of the house," said Zahur Uddin from Khaimtor village in Sadar upazila. "I went to the market in the morning but got soaked. The roads are broken and muddy. Vehicles can't operate, and we have to walk long distances. The suffering is indescribable."

Mamun Hawlader, Executive Engineer of the Sunamganj Water Development Board, said that the force of the hilly torrents has decreased due to reduced rainfall upstream. The reduction in rainfall in Sunamganj has also improved the flood situation, but the region still faces significant challenges.