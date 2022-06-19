Floods: India extends ‘support, solidarity’ to Bangladesh

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has conveyed their support and solidarity at the unprecedented flooding in Northern Bangladesh.



"We have also had in North-East. We are now sharing flood management data for an extended period," he said.



Jaishankar said, "I would like to take the opportunity to convey that if in any concrete way, we can be of assistance to you in the management of flood and relief efforts, we would be very glad to be supportive. It would be in keeping with our relationship."



While delivering his opening remarks at the 7th JCC meeting in New Delhi on Sunday evening, Jaishankar said the two countries share 54 rivers.



"Comprehensive management of our rivers and their conservation, as well as the shared environmental responsibility that we have, especially the Sundarbans," he said.



The Indian minister said these are really areas that they need to work together as part of their commitment to climate action.



He said the better management of their long border is also a key priority.



"Our Border Guarding Forces is committed to combating trans-border crimes. We must continue to work together to make sure that the border remains crime-free," he said.



On a larger landscape, he said they both have a commitment to a prosperous and connected sub-region.



"We have been working together on a BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement. And we also look at subregional cooperation in power, especially, hydropower," Jaishankar said.



The two countries are both the largest producer and consumer of energy in the region. "And we would be very happy to work with Bangladesh to structure a progressive partnership in the areas of production, transmission and trade," he said.



"I would also like to congratulate you for your overall very splendid economic performance," he said while co-chairing the JCC with Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.



At the Joint Consultative Commission meeting, they discussed the issues of mutual interest.



"It not only underlines the extent of our partnership, but also lays out the new opportunities," he said.