Flood death toll rises to 68: DGHS

People move a boat in a flooded area during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, on 19 June 2022. Photo: REUTERS

So far 68 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last seven days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In addition, 4,048 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, 24 deaths and 645 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes.

A total of 2,006 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.