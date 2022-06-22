Floods death toll rises to 42: DGHS

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:11 pm

Floods death toll rises to 42: DGHS

Of the casualties, six deaths and 481 infections were reported in the last 24 hours

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 05:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

So far 42 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last six days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In addition, 3,403 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, six deaths and 481 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes. 

A total of 1,976 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.
 

Flood

