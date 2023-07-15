Flooding worsens in Kurigram

Bangladesh

UNB
15 July, 2023, 11:20 am
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 09:24 pm

The flooding in Kurigram deteriorated further as water levels in all the major rivers in the region are rising rapidly.

Abdullah Al Mamun, executive engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board, said the Dudhkumar river was flowing 42 cm above its danger level while the Dharla river was flowing 22 cm above the red mark.

Besides, the water level of Teesta and Brahmaputra rivers is also increasing rapidly.

Due to the rise in the water level of all major rivers, the roads were submerged while flood water also entered houses, causing untold suffering to the dwellers, especially sanitation problems and creating a shortage of drinking water.

According to the local administration, they are preparing a list of flood-affected areas, and food assistance has already been provided to 800 families in the area.

The worsening flood situation may continue for 3-4 more days and then it may abate, said Executive Engineer Abdullah.

Meanwhile, the water level of Jamuna River in Sirajganj continued to rise Saturday due to onrush of waters from upstream and heavy rains. Already, the low-lying areas of five upazilas along the Jamuna bank have been flooded and new areas are being flooded.

In the last 24 hours, the water level in the Jamuna River has increased by 40cm and is now flowing just 22cm below the danger level, said Ranjit Kumar Sarkar, sub-divisional engineer (headquarters) of the Local Water Development Board.

Sesame, kaun, jute and various crops have been submerged. Flooding is expected as the water continues to rise, he said.

The district administration has opened flood control rooms, said Ranjit. "The water level of the Jamuna River has been rising due to continuous rain and hill slopes for several weeks."

"Low-lying areas along the Jamuna River in Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur and Sirajganj Sadar upazilas have been flooded," he said.

Meanwhile, erosion started at different places of Sirajganj Sadar upazila, including Shahzadpur, Chauhali, Kazipur, especially on the banks of Jamuna. About 200 metres of solid spur and Jamuna River bank conservation dam in Kazipur have already been submerged in the river.

