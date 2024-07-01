Flooding in Sylhet, Rangpur expected to worsen

Sylhet's Gowainghat upazila submerged in flood water. The photo was taken on 21 June. Photo: TBS

The flooding in Sylhet and Rangpur is anticipated to deteriorate further due to continuous heavy rainfall in the country as well as neighbouring India.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported that the Khasi Hills area of Meghalaya experienced 800 millimetres of rainfall over the past two days, from Saturday morning till Monday morning.

Water through the rivers in Sunamganj, Sylhet is expected to have an increased flow.

Meanwhile, the Indian met office predicts an additional 300 to 500 millimetres of rainfall today.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions had 100 to 200 millimetres of rainfall from Sunday morning till this morning.

Flood in Sylhet in 2023. Photo: TBS

Sylhet division flood forecast

The Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre's analysis of river water levels indicates a rise in Sunamganj, Sylhet. This is anticipated to worsen the flood situation significantly within the next 24 hours.

Rangpur division flood forecast

In Rangpur, water accumulated due to heavy rainfall in India will flow into the Teesta, Dharla, and Dudhkumar rivers, eventually reaching the Jamuna River. The flood forecast data shows that water levels in these rivers have started to rise again today and it's likely that areas along the banks of these rivers will experience heavy flooding.