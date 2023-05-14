Floodgates closed to protect Bangabandhu Tunnel during Cyclone Mocha

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 07:10 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 07:20 am

The floodgates at both ends of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel have been closed as protective measures against Cyclone Mocha, Project Director Harunur Rashid Chowdhury has said. 

The measures have been taken to prevent the flood water caused by the cyclone from entering the tunnel, he told The Business Standard.

"Authorities took this step on Saturday evening. This action was taken in view of the decision of the emergency meeting at the Ministry of Relief and Disaster on 10 May," he added. 

One of the floodgates of the tunnel is located next to the Patenga beach at the edge of Chattogram city, while the other one is located at the Anwara upazila end.

Also, as part of precautionary measures, generators, and surveillance teams have been kept ready to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in the tunnel.

Various construction materials including vehicles used in the project have been kept aside.

Apart from this, instructions have also been given to take necessary measures to protect all the people working on the project and the assets.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury said: "There is a record of high tide up to 7 metres higher than the normal tide in Chattogram, keeping this in mind the outer ring road has been constructed. This ring road can withstand 10 metres higher than normal sea tide. Besides, an embankment has been constructed during the construction of Outer Ring Road from Patenga to Faujdarhat. This will save the city from the sea tide. During the construction of this dam, the dam has been constructed at a height of 30 metres above the sea level by reviewing the records of the past 100 years."

The work of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under construction under Karnaphuli River in Chittagong has already completed 96.5 percent.

China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCCL) is working as a contractor.

