Flood in Sylhet: 5 upazilas submerged, 3 lakh marooned

Heavy rains and water flowing from upstream have triggered floods in Sylhet, submerging at least five upazilas and leaving around three lakh people stranded in floodwaters.



The water levels of all the rivers in Sylhet have already crossed the danger limit.



So far, 470 shelters have been opened in the district and the army is on standby for rescue operations, officials say.



However, residents of the affected areas report being unable to reach the shelters due to a lack of boats. Overflowing rivers are breaching embankments, worsening the situation.



Vehicle movement has been disrupted as many roads are submerged. The local administrations have urged tourists to avoid certain tourist centres, including Jaflong and Sadapathar.



Residents of the affected areas say the water flow from upstream began to increase with heavy rain starting last Monday, causing water levels to rise gradually. However, the rate of rise accelerated unusually from Wednesday afternoon onwards.

SOS on Facebook

Overnight on Wednesday, most areas of the five affected upazilas – Gowainghat, Jaintapur, Companyganj, Kanaighat, and Jokiganj – were submerged. Water entered many houses during the night, rising up to neck level in some points.

The sudden inundation caused panic among residents, prompting many to seek help on Facebook for rescue.

Sajidur Rahman, a resident of Mainarhat Kheyaghat area in Jaintapur, said, "Around 11pm, the water in the house rose above knee level. However, no boats were available to take the women and children to a safe place. In such a situation, I posted on Facebook seeking help."

Sajidur said locals later rescued his family that night.

Rainwater from upstream

Officials say the Indian states of Meghalaya and Assam lie upstream of Sylhet. When these states experience heavy rainfall, the rainwater flows towards Sylhet.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Remal, Meghalaya has had heavy rain for the past few days, resulting in flooding in all the unions of five upazilas bordering Sylhet.



Abdul Quddus Bulbul, Sylhet district relief and rehabilitation officer, said, "Among the five most affected upazilas, 56 shelters have been opened in Gowainghat, 48 in Jaintapur, 18 in Kanaighat, 35 in Companyganj, and 58 in Jokiganj."



The Rustampur, Lengura, Daubari, Nandirgaon, East and West Alirgaon, West Jaflong, and Madhya Jaflong unions of Gowainghat upazila have been the most affected by the flood. Many residents have taken refuge in shelter centres. However, many are struggling with their cattle and paddy stocks.



Faizur Rahman, resident of the Rustampur area, said, "Water entered the house last night. I have moved the children and women to a safe place, but I couldn't leave because of the cattle. I can't take the cows anywhere since all the surrounding areas are submerged."



"If this continues for two more days, there will be a shortage of cattle feed," he added.

Due to the subsidence of the Salutikar-Gowainghat road in this upazila, traffic has stopped, cutting off communications with the upazila headquarters.



Out of the nine unions in Kanaighat upazila, Lakshiprasad East, Lakshiprasad West, Kanaighat Sadar, and Dakshin Banigram have been the most severely flooded.



Locals warn that if the heavy rains and water flow from upstream continue, Kanaighat could experience severe floods.

Water levels rise

Kanaighat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Farzana Nasreen said the sudden downpour has caused the water levels of the Surma and Lova rivers to rise, leading to floods. All the shelter centres in the upazila have been prepared to manage the flooding.



Shah Mohammad Sajib Hossain, assistant meteorologist at the Sylhet Meteorological Office, said the rain will continue in Sylhet. This month, 705 millimetres of rain have fallen in Sylhet, compared to 330 millimetres in May of last year.



He also mentioned that there is a possibility of rain in Sylhet for the next three days, accompanied by temporary gusty winds and light to moderate rainfall.

Sylhet Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Mobarak Hossain said the district administration has made all necessary preparations to manage the flash flood situation. All UNOs have been instructed to supervise operations around the clock.

He also mentioned that the army is on standby to rescue people trapped in the water and will act if necessary.