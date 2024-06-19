Flood situation worsens in Sunamganj; several thousand marooned

The flood situation in Sunamganj district deteriorated further on Wednesday (19 June) due to the rise in the water level of some major rivers and onrush of water from upstream, leaving several thousand people marooned.

Many rivers have been flowing above the danger level, flooding afresh many areas including Tegharia, Boropara, Paschim Hazipara, Kalipur, Mallikpur, Hasonnagar, Shantibagh, Dhopakhali, Shologhor, Nabinagar, Badhanpara, Kazir Point, Waizkhali, Sultanpur and other areas in the district town.

The Surma was flowing 42cm above its danger mark at Shologhar point.

The roads and kitchen markets, shops and several villages were also flooded due to the onrush of water from upstream.

Mafuz Ali, a resident of Boropara area, said the flood water entered his house and he is leaving his house as it has become impossible to live in flooded house.

Hundreds of people in the town took shelter in the five-story Ansar-VDP's abandoned building while the domestic animals were also shifted to safer places.

Taiyubur Rahman, a fish trader of Mohanpur Union, said all the fish enclosures were washed away by floodwater.

Meanwhile, the communications on Chhatak-Doara, Bishwambharpur, Tahirpur and Jamalganj roads remained snapped as 150 villages of Chatak, Doarabazar, Shantiganj, Jagannathpur, Bishwambharpur, Madhyanagar, Dirai and Tahirpur upazilas were flooded.

However, Chhatak, Doarabazar, and Sadar upazilas were the areas that were the worst affected.

Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), Sunamganj, Bimol Chandra Shome, said 200 hectares of Aush paddy land were damaged.

Shamsul Karim, district fisheries officer, said 2000 ponds of the district were washed away, causing a Tk5 crore loss.

Mamun Hawladar, Executive Engineer of Sunamganj Water Development Board, said heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely while the major rivers of the district may cross danger level.

Deputy Commissioner Rashed Iqbal Chowdhury said all the rivers have been flowing above the danger level due to the torrential rainfall for the last couple of days.

Already 516 shelter centres have been opened and the people from the flood-hit areas are taking shelter on those, he said.