Flood situation worsens in Kurigram as water levels of all rivers rising

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The flood situation in Kurigram district deteriorated further as water levels in all sixteen rivers including Teesta, Dudhkumar, Dharla and Brahmaputra kept rising.

Teesta and Dharla rivers are flowing above the danger level on Friday, said Rafsan Jani, sub-divisional engineer of Kurigram Water Development Board.

He said Teesta River was flowing 55 cm above the danger level at Kaunia Point while Dharla River was flowing 15 cm above the red mark at Shimulbari Point in Phulbari, flooding fresh areas in the region.

If the situation persists, there is a possibility that the water of all other rivers will also cross the danger level, he added.

Meanwhile, due to the rise in the water level of all major rivers, thousands of families in the low-lying and char areas of the Teesta and Dharla rivers and other river basins have been stranded.

The communication system in these areas collapsed, causing miseries to residents.

Various unpaved roads went underwater and many were seen commuting home on rafts of banana trees.

Almonds, jute, corn, pepper, other vegetable fields and various emerging crops have been submerged.

The flood situation causing untold suffering to the dwellers including sanitation problems and shortage of drinking water.

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said 144mt GR rice and cash of Tk 10.35 lakh have been allocated at the upazila level. It is being prepared for distribution.

A new allocation of Tk10 lakh, 9,000 packets of dry food and 500 mt rice has been sought from Dhaka, added Saidul Arif.

Bangladesh Water Development Board Additional Director General (West Region) AKM Tahmidul Islam visited various flood-affected areas including Begumganj in Ulipur upazila.

He said all the 16 small and big rivers flowing through this district are prone to erosion. Of these, the Brahmaputra, Teesta, Dharla and Dudhkumar are most prone to catastrophic erosion.

"Apart from ongoing activities to prevent river erosion, the Water Development Board will consider what initiatives can be taken to reduce the suffering of the common people," he said.

Kurigram / Flood / Bangladesh

