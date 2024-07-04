Flood situation worsens in Kurigram; 50,000 people stranded

Flood situation deteriorated in Kurigram due to the swelling of the Brahmaputra and the Dharla rivers amid incessant rainfall and onrush of upstream water, rendering 50,000 people marooned.

Local public representatives said families are struggling to cook and manage daily activities amidst worsening flood. Women, children, and people with disabilities are passing difficult days being surrounded by floodwater.

Abdul Gafur, chairman of Jatrapur union in Kurigram Sadar, said the homes of 1,500 people in his union have been submerged, leaving 8,000 people stranded.

Abdul Hamid Sheikh, a member of Ward No. 6 of Begumganj Union, claimed that around 150 houses in his ward went under floodwater, affecting about 800 families in the union.

Approximately 80 families have taken refuge in a shelter in Fakir Char but are facing issues with clean water and sanitation.

Ulipur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ataur Rahman acknowledged the situation.

Water Development Board Sub-Divisional Engineer Rafsan Jani said that the Brahmaputra River is flowing 63cm above the danger level at Chilmari River Port point, while the Dharla River is flowing 2cm above the danger level at Kurigram Bridge point.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said that 10 kg of rice and other essentials have been distributed among 1,200 families each in the affected areas in Kurigram.