Flood situation in Netrokona's low-lying areas may improve in 24 hours

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) predicted that the flood situation in low-lying areas of Netrokona districts may improve in 24 hours.

FFWC, in its regular bulletin, said Brahmaputra River remains unchanged but Jamuna river water is in a rising trend, which may continue in 24 hours starting from 9am on Thursday (6 July, 2023).

Water in the Ganga-Padma Rivers is in a rising trend, which may continue in 72 hours, it reads.

Besides, major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in a falling trend except Khowai, Monu and Dhalai, which may continue in 48 hours, the bulletin said.