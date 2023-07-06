Flood situation in Netrokona's low-lying areas may improve in 24 hours

Bangladesh

UNB
06 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
06 July, 2023, 01:50 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) predicted that the flood situation in low-lying areas of Netrokona districts may improve in 24 hours.

FFWC, in its regular bulletin, said Brahmaputra River remains unchanged but Jamuna river water is in a rising trend, which may continue in 24 hours starting from 9am on Thursday (6 July, 2023).

Water in the Ganga-Padma Rivers is in a rising trend, which may continue in 72 hours, it reads.

Besides, major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are in a falling trend except Khowai, Monu and Dhalai, which may continue in 48 hours, the bulletin said.

Netrokona / Flood alert / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

