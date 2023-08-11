Flood situation improves in Bandarban

The flood situation in Bandarban has improved further as all the major rivers in the district including Sangu and Matamuhuri are flowing below the danger level, officials said on Friday.

People have started leaving shelters to return to their homes. The power supply was partially restored in the city on Thursday afternoon and is expected to be normal in other areas by Friday, the power division said.

Meanwhile, road connectivity has been restored in Bandarban district with the rest of the country as the flood situation has improved. However, road connectivity between the Roanchhari, Ruma and Thanchi upazilas of the district has not yet been established as roads have been damaged due to heavy rains.

Deputy Commissioner Shah Mujahid Uddin said 168 metric tonnes of food grains have already been allocated for the flood victims. So far, 50,000 litres of bottled water have been distributed.

So far, eight people have died and two were missing due to floods and landslides, he said.