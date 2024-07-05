Flood situation deteriorates in Jamalpur

Flood situation deteriorates in Jamalpur

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The overall flood situation slightly deteriorated in Jamalpur affecting over 50,000 people in three upazilas.

According to the Water Development Board, in the last 24 hours, the Jamuna River rose by 31cm and was flowing 93cm above the danger level at Bahadurabad ghat point this morning.

With the rising of the water, eight unions in Islampur, eight unions in Dewanganj and two unions in Madarganj upazila were inundated.

District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Alamgir Hossain said five tonnes of rice was distributed among the flood-hit people in Dewanganj while 20 tonnes in Islampur and 10 tonnes in Madarganj upazila. He said 1,556 flood affected people took shelter in Dewanganj upazila.

Department of Agriculture Extension Deputy Director Zakia Sultana said standing crops on 6,908 hectares of land have been submerged by the flood water.

Deputy Commissioner Md Shafiur Rahman said the flood situation is still under control.

He said sufficient relief materials are in hand to face any eventualities.

The upazila nirbahi officers (UNOs) have been directed to monitor the situation and take proper steps in this regard, he added.

