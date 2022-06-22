Flood kills school teacher in Netrokona 

A school teacher has died after drowning in floodwaters in Netrokona.

The deceased, Hafizur Rahman, was the son of late Abdur Rashid of Maghan village under Madan upazila.

Hafizur drowned in a pond on the side of a road in Imdadpur village on Tuesday evening, confirmed Madan police station OC Mohammad Ferdous Alam.

He was a teacher at the Ranihala Primary School. Hafizur lived in his father-in-law's place in Imdadpur village.

Citing locals, the OC said that Hafizur went to Madan Bazaar on Tuesday afternoon to buy groceries.

"On his way back he was swept away by the floodwaters and drowned in the roadside pond. Locals rescued and rushed him to the Madan Upazila Health Complex where on-duty doctors declared him dead," he added.

So far five people have died in the flood-affected Netrokona.