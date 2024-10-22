Flood-hit people will be rehabilitated with coordinated efforts: Adviser Faruk

Flood-affected people will be rehabilitated with coordinated efforts, Disaster Management and Relief Adviser Faruk E Azam said today (22 October).

He made the remarks while addressing as chief guest a meeting of flood rehabilitation committee at his ministry's conference room.

"The devastating floods caused a total loss of Tk14,269,68,33,522 in the country. As many as 9,42,811 people have been affected by the recent flood in 19 districts," the adviser said.

The total loss was counted based on the information from different ministries and divisions, he said, adding that rehabilitation programme has been started to rehabilitate the flood-affected people.

Besides, central, district and upazila committees were formed. Members of those committees have been monitoring the entire rehabilitation programme, Faruk E Azam added.

The government has made an allocation of Tk7.34 crore as cash support, he said, adding that rice 38,900 tonnes, 38,500 packets dry and other foods and 2315 bundle corrugated iron sheets were allotted to support the flood-affected people.

The adviser said Taka 69.45 lakh was allocated as household support, Tk1.80 lakh for baby foods and Tk1.80 lakh as animal feed, adding, "Besides, 163 microcredit organizations so far distributed Tk85,30,24,208 among the flood-affected people in 19 districts."

He said the recent devastating flood also influenced the prices of essential products as the flood damaged crops.

Seeds were distributed among farmers so that they can produce vegetables along with crops quickly, the adviser added.

Officials concerned were present at the meeting.