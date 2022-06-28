Flood death toll reaches 87

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 05:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

So far 87 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last 11 days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

In addition, 7,731 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, two deaths and 852 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes. 

A total of 2,048 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.

