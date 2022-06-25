Flood death toll reaches 82

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 June, 2022, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2022, 07:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

So far 82 people have died in the flood-affected districts across the country in the last nine days, according to the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 3,500 people are suffering from diarrhoea as the region witnessed a flood-induced outbreak. 

In addition, 5,202 people were affected with various diseases such as vision impairment, diarrhea, skin diseases or sustained snake bites during this period.

Of the casualties, nine deaths and 588 infections were reported in the last 24 hours.

They died being drowned in flood water and bitten by snakes. 

A total of 2,051 medical teams are working in the flood-hit four divisions, said DGHS.

Flood

