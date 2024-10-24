Flood aftermath: Pneumonia and diarrhoea cases drop, skin diseases rise in Cumilla

During a visit to Comilla Medical College Hospital today (24 October), the hospital's outdoor dermatology department was found overwhelmed with long queues of patients. Photo: TBS

Following the recent floods in Cumilla, the number of patients suffering from pneumonia and diarrhoea has decreased, but there has been a significant surge in skin diseases.

Although hospitalisation was not required, hundreds of people suffering from skin ailments are crowding the outdoor units of local hospitals seeking treatment.

According to hospital sources and locals, skin diseases were prevalent during the peak of the floods. Many affected people sought treatment at various medical camps and pharmacies. However, as the floodwaters receded, the incidence of pneumonia and diarrhoea increased, leading to hospital admissions.

With the flood situation now fully improved, the number of skin disease patients is rising again, putting increased pressure on local healthcare facilities. This trend is noticeable across all flood-affected upazilas in Cumilla, hospital sources said.

Dr Sohag Chakraborty, a dermatologist at Comilla Medical College Hospital (COMCH), confirmed the surge in skin disease patients, particularly those with scabies and fungal infections.

He also highlighted the long-term impact of the floods on affected communities.

Echoing his remarks, the hospital's Assistant Director Nishat Sultana noted that people living in areas with prolonged flooding were more susceptible to skin infections.

During a visit to COMCH today (24 October), the hospital's outdoor dermatology department was found overwhelmed with long queues of patients.

Hospital staff were working tirelessly to manage the influx, with a noticeably higher number of female patients compared to male ones.

Rubel Hossain, a staff at the hospital, recorded a significant increase in patients visiting the dermatology department. He said the average daily outpatient count was around 200 before the floods, but it has now surpassed 300.

Rashedul Islam, a patient, said he was forced to come to COMCH after local remedies failed to treat the small lumps that appeared on his hands after the flood.

Parveen Akhter, a resident of Sadar Upazila, attributed her skin problems to contaminated floodwater.

She said industrial waste from a nearby steel plant flowed into the local canal, mixing with the floodwaters. "We lived in that polluted water for over two months, which led to severe skin irritation."