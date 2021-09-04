Flights of Oman Air resumes at Ctg airport after 4 Months

Bangladesh

TBS report
04 September, 2021, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2021, 03:09 pm

A 285-seat Boeing aircraft of the airline left the airport at 10.05am today for Muscat International Airport with 65% of its carrying capacity

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

International flights of Oman Air from Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport resumed today after over four months halt due to coronavirus pandemic.

A 285-seat Boeing aircraft of the airline left the airport at 10.05am today for Muscat International Airport with 65% of its carrying capacity.
 
The airport's Manager Wing Commander M Farhad Hossain Khan confirmed the matter and said the aircraft arrived at the airport on Saturday morning at 8.15am.

According to the chief officer of Air Galaxy Limited (Chattogram office), the last flight of Oman Air was conducted on 11 April.

Every week, Oman Air operates one flight from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport and three flights from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka.

Reportedly, the airline authority is planning to add one more flight to its scheduled flight list from Chattogram airport. 

Apart from Oman Air, US Bengal operates passenger flights on the Chattogram-Muscat route three days a week.

Moreover, Biman Bangladesh Airlines transports passengers from Dubai to Chattogram two days a week and Air Arabia has been transporting passengers from Sharjah to Chattogram three days a week.

However, both Biman and Air Arabia are yet to transport passengers from Chattogram.

