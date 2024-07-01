Flashflood likely in low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj

The water level of Surma, Kushiyara, Old-Surma, Sarigowain rivers in the North-eastern region may rise further and cause flash floods in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center(FFWC).

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in a steady state, which may rise in the next 72 hours, it said.

The Ganges River is in a rising trend while the Padma River is in steady state, which may continue in the next 24 hours.

The major rivers in the Northeastern region of the country except Manu, Khowai are in a rising trend.

Met office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country in next 24 hours commencing 6am today (1 July).

As a result, the water level of the rivers in this region may rise.