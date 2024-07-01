Flashflood likely in low-lying areas of Sylhet, Sunamganj

Bangladesh

File Photo: Debashish Debu/TBS
File Photo: Debashish Debu/TBS

The water level of Surma, Kushiyara, Old-Surma, Sarigowain rivers in the North-eastern region may rise further and cause flash floods in the low-lying areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj districts, according to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center(FFWC).

The Brahmaputra-Jamuna rivers are in a steady state, which may rise in the next 72 hours, it said.

The Ganges River is in a rising trend while the Padma River is in steady state, which may continue in the next 24 hours.

Rains likely for four days, fresh floods feared in Sylhet-Sunamganj

The major rivers in the Northeastern region of the country except Manu, Khowai are in a rising trend.

Met office predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the North-eastern and adjoining upstream parts of the country in next 24 hours commencing 6am today (1 July).

As a result, the water level of the rivers in this region may rise.

Flood / Sylhet

