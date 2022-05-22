Flash Flood in Sylhet: Tk2,173 crore losses in fishery resources

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:29 pm

Related News

Flash Flood in Sylhet: Tk2,173 crore losses in fishery resources

The worst affected areas are Zakiganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Bishwanath, Jaintapur and Beanibazar upazilas

UNB
22 May, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 09:29 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A total of 18,749 fisheries, including enclosures and fish farms, in 11 upazilas of Sylhet have been inundated by the flash floods, forcing 2.13 crore fish fry and 2,305 tonnes of fish washed away in the flood waters, said Department of Fisheries on Sunday. 
 
Besides, there has been infrastructural damage due to the flood triggered by onrush of hilly water from India. 
 
As a result, 15,163 fish farm owners of Sylhet district are counting a loss of Tk2,173 crore, said Sylhet district fisheries officer Md Abul Kalam Azad. 
 
In this regard, the worst affected areas are Zakiganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Bishwanath, Jaintapur and Beanibazar upazilas. 
 
Anwarul Islam, a fish farmer from Birshree area of Zakiganj upazila, said, "I have taken a loan of around Tk2 lakh for fish farming in the pond. At the beginning of the flood, trying to save the fish by enclosing the pond did not help. All the fish have been washed away by the flood." 
 
According to the Fisheries Department, 6,350 fish farms were inundated in Zakiganj counting a loss of Tk622 crore while 2,592 farms in Gowainghat were inundated with a loss of Tk140 crore, 2,350 farms in Kanaighat with a loss of Tk64 crore, 2,150 farms in Biswanath with loss of TK155 crore, 2,100 farms in Zaintapur with loss of Tk174 crore and 1,402 farms in Beanibazar with loss of Tk216.81 crore. 
 
Besides, 535 fish farms in Sylhet Sadar Upazila, 845 in Golapganj, 70 in Balaganj, 145 in Companyganj and 210 in South Surma have been flooded. 
 
Fisheries Officer Abul Kalam Azad said, "There has been a huge loss of fish farming in the district, which is irreparable. And the amount of damage is constantly increasing." 
 
Meanwhile, the flood situation in Sylhet has improved a little. However, the Surma river is still flowing above the danger level at all points of Sylhet. 
 
According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the Surma River was flowing at 84 cm at Kanaighat Point and 12 cm above the danger level at Sylhet City Point on Sunday morning. 
 
At the same time, Kushiara River is flowing at 132 cm above the danger level at Amalshid point of Zakiganj and at 47 cm at Sheola point of Beanibazar. 

Top News

flash flood / Sylhet

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

10h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

10h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

12h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of summer fruits

Health benefits of summer fruits

1h | Videos
The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

The way Bangladesh saves almost extinct fish

1h | Videos
Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

Padma’s Char now largest grazing-ground

1h | Videos
Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

Currency depreciation against dollar price hike

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature