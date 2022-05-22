Flash Flood in Sylhet: Tk2,173 crore losses in fishery resources

A total of 18,749 fisheries, including enclosures and fish farms, in 11 upazilas of Sylhet have been inundated by the flash floods, forcing 2.13 crore fish fry and 2,305 tonnes of fish washed away in the flood waters, said Department of Fisheries on Sunday.



Besides, there has been infrastructural damage due to the flood triggered by onrush of hilly water from India.



As a result, 15,163 fish farm owners of Sylhet district are counting a loss of Tk2,173 crore, said Sylhet district fisheries officer Md Abul Kalam Azad.



In this regard, the worst affected areas are Zakiganj, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Bishwanath, Jaintapur and Beanibazar upazilas.



Anwarul Islam, a fish farmer from Birshree area of Zakiganj upazila, said, "I have taken a loan of around Tk2 lakh for fish farming in the pond. At the beginning of the flood, trying to save the fish by enclosing the pond did not help. All the fish have been washed away by the flood."



According to the Fisheries Department, 6,350 fish farms were inundated in Zakiganj counting a loss of Tk622 crore while 2,592 farms in Gowainghat were inundated with a loss of Tk140 crore, 2,350 farms in Kanaighat with a loss of Tk64 crore, 2,150 farms in Biswanath with loss of TK155 crore, 2,100 farms in Zaintapur with loss of Tk174 crore and 1,402 farms in Beanibazar with loss of Tk216.81 crore.



Besides, 535 fish farms in Sylhet Sadar Upazila, 845 in Golapganj, 70 in Balaganj, 145 in Companyganj and 210 in South Surma have been flooded.



Fisheries Officer Abul Kalam Azad said, "There has been a huge loss of fish farming in the district, which is irreparable. And the amount of damage is constantly increasing."



Meanwhile, the flood situation in Sylhet has improved a little. However, the Surma river is still flowing above the danger level at all points of Sylhet.



According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center, the Surma River was flowing at 84 cm at Kanaighat Point and 12 cm above the danger level at Sylhet City Point on Sunday morning.



At the same time, Kushiara River is flowing at 132 cm above the danger level at Amalshid point of Zakiganj and at 47 cm at Sheola point of Beanibazar.