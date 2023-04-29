Fixing civic problems, community spaces key priorities of councillor aspirants

Aspiring councillors at five city corporations – Gazipur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Sylhet and Barishal – have been campaigning for votes with promises such as fixing civic problems and creating community spaces as the voting days approach near.

Working for youth development, freeing water bodies from grabbers, and fighting corruption are among other commitments of the candidates, reports our local correspondents.

Current and former councillors are in races to woo voters by showing their previous works while maiden contestants pledge changes. Councillor aspirants are facing huge competition across all the city corporations as the position, non-partisan in nature, is open to all grassroots activists to contest.

Hence, everybody is leaving no stone unturned to lure people to vote for them.

"I have been elected councillor for four consecutive terms since 2002 and worked for development. I have fulfilled 90% of the promises I made in the last elections. Only playgrounds remained unfulfilled," said Belal Ahmed, Rajshahi City Corporation councillor for ward-16.

"If I am elected this time, I will make playgrounds," he told The Business Standard.

Shirin Ara Khatun, councillor in the reserved post for women at the same corporation, said she will work for youth development and women employment. "I was elected for the first time in 2018. If I win again, I will try as much as possible to work for women employment as they are still neglected in our society."

"I had tried my best but could not work much because of insufficient allotment. However, I was in touch with all people. I know their problems. This time I will focus on civic problems," said Faruk Hossain, a councillor of Barishal.

"I am a new candidate and have a lot of dreams for the ward and people. I am committed to fixing issues in the drainage system and waste management at least," added Sumon Molla, another candidate in the same city.

Khulna City Corporation Ward-18 Councillor Md Hafizur Rahman said waterlogging used to be the main problem in his ward, which has now been solved. "I am now focused on community spaces as we have no good quality community centres, playgrounds and ponds. I will work for that if I am elected the next time."

"Khulna city has been developed by the Awami League people. But my ward did not get AL-supporting councillors for long. So, I am contesting. My priority will be playgrounds and recreation centres," said another candidate, TM Arif.

Current Councillor in the same city Sheikh Hafizur Rahman said 88 acres of textile mill land has been abandoned in his ward. "If I am elected, I will campaign for establishment of an industrial park here."

Former councillor of Sylhet City Corporation Ward-2 Rajik Mia said the development that he initiated was stopped in the last five years. "Besides, the law and order situation has deteriorated. There is a rise of juvenile gangs. I address these issues."

"People have high expectations from councillors. Along with development, there are various expectations including access to emergency services, birth registration, death certificate and other basic services without suffering. I have tried to fulfil these while I was a councillor," said Azam Khan of the same city.

"I will further work to improve these service situations and fight against corruption," he added.

The Election Commission (EC) announced the polls schedule for five city corporations of the country on 3 April. According to the schedule, elections to the Gazipur City Corporation will take place on 25 May, Khulna and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.