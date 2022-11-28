Five vendors jailed for installing shops at Gulistan “red zone”

A large number of street shops occupy a road in front of Golap Shah Mazar in Gulistan. Despite regular drives to evict the shops, the road continues to be occupied. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Mumit M

Dhaka South City Corporation on Monday evicted some street vendors from Gulistan and jailed five of them for installing the shops by breaching the government rules.

In daylong drives, Dhaka South's Estate Officer Md Muniruzzamn and executive magistrate Afifa Khan cleared the roads and sidewalks from Gulistan zero point to Bangabhaban area to make the area free of vendors.

Of the imprisoned vendors, Mohammad Rubel was given 15 days' jail term while four others—Masud Rana, Arafat, Sakib and Faruk— each got seven days imprisonment.

The court also fined nine people Tk68,000 for their illegal makeshift establishments on roads and footpaths during the drive.

During the drive, the officials also sold seized goods at Tk1.03 lakh on a spot auction.

Earlier, the city corporation declared Crucial Gulistan zero point to Bangabhaban area red zone to keep the roads and footpaths smooth for movement, in line with its master plan.

Regarding the drive, Estate Officer and executive magistrate Md Muniruzzamn said "We have previously conducted eviction drives for seven days in Gulistan area. Some unscrupulous vendors again occupied the footpaths and roads and installed shops there. In the 8th day's drive, we evicted those illegal structures today.

The eviction drives will go on regularly to keep the red zone free of vendors and smooth movement of commuters.

Local ward councillor Farid Uddin Ahmmad Ratan was also present at that time